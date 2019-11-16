|
Gary A. Genereux 1953 - 2019
Thompson - Gary A. Genereux, 65, of Thompson died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Rochdale, MA surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Gendreau) Genereux. He was born November 22, 1953 in Putnam, son of the late Chester and Agnes (Demers) Genereux.
Gary was a lifelong resident of Thompson, a communicant of St. Joseph Church in North Grosvenordale. He adored his grandchildren very much and enjoyed playing poker with his friends.
He leaves his wife of 38 years Joanne of Thompson, daughter Vicky Mayo of Thompson, grandchildren Gavin, Natallie and Summer Mayo.
Calling hours will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. A graveside service Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 12 Main Street, North Grosvenordale, CT. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019