Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Larrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Allen Larrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Allen Larrow Obituary
Gary Allen Larrow 1951 - 2019
Brooklyn - Gary Allen Larrow, 68, of Brooklyn, CT passed unexpectedly December 24, 2019 at home. Born March 11, 1951, son of Albert and Charlotte (Durand) Larrow. Gary was a decorated Combat Vietnam Army Veteran, who received a Purple Heart and Air Medal. He also served eight years with the RI Air National Guard after being Honorably discharged from the Army. He was a truck driver for almost 50 Years, just like his father and grandfather.
He leaves his mother Charlotte E. Larrow of Danielson; his daughters Patricia (Matthew) George of Dayville, CT and Shannon Larrow of New London, CT; his grandsons Sean George and Paul George of Dayville, CT; his granddaughter Brianna Larrow of Putnam, CT; his estranged wife Patricia A. Larrow of Putnam, CT; his brothers Steven (Terri) Larrow of Brooklyn, CT, Michael (Cheri) Larrow of Orlando, IN, Kenneth (Phyllis) Larrow of Danielson, CT and Edward (Sue) Larrow of Pomfret, CT; his sister Charlotte Larrow of Brooklyn, CT; his loving companion Susan Strauss and her family of Brooklyn, CT. Also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gary was predeceased by his father Albert Larrow, his son Sean Allen Larrow; his co-pilot and Cav Brother Tom Suprok ,who Gary now co-pilots with through the heavens.
Calling hours will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial with Military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -