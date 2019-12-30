|
Gary Allen Larrow 1951 - 2019
Brooklyn - Gary Allen Larrow, 68, of Brooklyn, CT passed unexpectedly December 24, 2019 at home. Born March 11, 1951, son of Albert and Charlotte (Durand) Larrow. Gary was a decorated Combat Vietnam Army Veteran, who received a Purple Heart and Air Medal. He also served eight years with the RI Air National Guard after being Honorably discharged from the Army. He was a truck driver for almost 50 Years, just like his father and grandfather.
He leaves his mother Charlotte E. Larrow of Danielson; his daughters Patricia (Matthew) George of Dayville, CT and Shannon Larrow of New London, CT; his grandsons Sean George and Paul George of Dayville, CT; his granddaughter Brianna Larrow of Putnam, CT; his estranged wife Patricia A. Larrow of Putnam, CT; his brothers Steven (Terri) Larrow of Brooklyn, CT, Michael (Cheri) Larrow of Orlando, IN, Kenneth (Phyllis) Larrow of Danielson, CT and Edward (Sue) Larrow of Pomfret, CT; his sister Charlotte Larrow of Brooklyn, CT; his loving companion Susan Strauss and her family of Brooklyn, CT. Also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gary was predeceased by his father Albert Larrow, his son Sean Allen Larrow; his co-pilot and Cav Brother Tom Suprok ,who Gary now co-pilots with through the heavens.
Calling hours will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial with Military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020