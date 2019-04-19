|
Gary Lee Lajeunesse 1952 - 2019
Moosup - Gary Lee Lajeunesse, a most precious child of the Universe, has been summoned home March 28, 2019. Gary was a gentle, private man, with a 'live and let live' philosophy. He enjoyed life, the outdoors and visiting with family and friends. Mostly Gary enjoyed his life with his wife and son, Ava Colonna and Drew Colonna Lajeunesse and doggie, Hey. We will miss his humor, loving glances and unique view of life, quiet thoughtfulness, politics, the unknown and the soon to be known. He was always mesmerized by the mysteries of life.
In our eyes Gary could do anything and do it well. He was not afraid of anything including death. He spent his last weeks at home cared for by those who loved him most.
Gary leaves behind his beloved wife Ava, son Drew, sister Sandra Lajeunesse, brother Douglas Lajeunesse, several nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends who all love him dearly and will always keep him alive in our hearts. He was born into this life to Mary (Urban) and Leo Lajeunesse in 1952 in Norwich, Connecticut, and grew up in a close extended Lajeunesse and Urban family. He built a warm and peaceful home in Moosup, a Plainfield village, surrounded by decks, woods, a pond, gardens and a variety of birds, which he attentively observed.
We know he is with us still in spirit. We love you, Gary. We are thankful you have been in our lives.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019