Gary Lewis Langlois 1956 - 2019
Griswold - Gary Langlois, 63, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 with family by his side after a valiant battle with Esophageal Cancer.
He was born in Norwich on March 29, 1956 to Paul I and Evelyn (Boulanger) Langlois. On February 21, 2004 he was married to Susan "Sue" Cook. She survives him, along with his pet companion Sandy.
He worked for Brewer Dauntless Shipyard as a maintenance/mechanical specialist.
Gary always tried to live life to the fullest, and always tried to help everyone around him do the same. He did this with a smile on his face, and love in his heart always. He enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, family, and friends.
He was a loving husband, a loving father, a confidante, and a best friend to everyone close to him. He will be missed every day. We will carry him with us in our hearts forever, and keep his memory alive.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his two sons Cory and Jamie, his daughter in law Karen, his sister Pauline, his brother Paul II, his two grandchildren Joseph and Evelyn, a niece, several nephews and many close friends.
He was predeceased by his father Paul I, and his mother Evelyn, who is welcoming him in heaven with open arms.
Calling hours will be Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd Jewett City with a service to follow at 6 PM at the funeral home. For online condolences please go to www.gagne piechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019