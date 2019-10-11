Home

Gary Lukaszewicz Obituary
Gary Lukaszewicz 1964 - 2019
Norwich - Gary Joseph Lukaszewicz, 55, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home in Norwich due to complications associated with congestive heart failure. He was born in Norwich on February 4, 1964, to Diana and John Lukaszewicz.
Gary worked as a painter, landscaper, a chauffeur for Mohegan Sun, and most recently as a caregiver to adults with developmental disabilities.
Gary was passionate about music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He had an interest in family and local history and enjoyed learning about Norwich's rich past. He loved animals, rescuing many pets and caring for them with patience and unconditional love.
He is survived by his two brothers, Greg Lukaszewicz and his wife Laura, and Thomas Lukaszewicz and his wife Annette, and his sister, Cheryl Morosky and her husband Dan. He also leaves behind five nephews and a niece.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th, at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, followed by a memorial service at 10 am.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
