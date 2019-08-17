|
Gary R. Houle 1952 - 2019
Hanover - Gary R. Houle, 66, a longtime resident of Hanover, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Norwich on Nov. 6, 1952 he was the son of the late Rene J.A. and Estelle (Czikowsky) Houle and the loving husband of Patrice "Pat" (McDonough) Houle who was his whole world.
Gary worked at Electric Boat as a pipefitter for several years before falling victim to a layoff, at which time he worked with the Local Laborers' Union before returning to Electric Boat. He took great pride in his work and retired as a construction mechanic
Gary had many interests. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, loved his Harley Davidson, and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was happiest when he was outdoors especially if it involved operating his Kubota tractor. He was extremely knowledgeable and could identify almost every plant and tree he came across. Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a caring person with a big heart who would help anyone that was in need. His memory will live on in all of us.
In addition to his wife Pat he is survived by his children, Scott (Jill) Houle, Brian (Barbara) Houle, Stephen (AnnMarie) Houle, Jessica (Blaine Booraem) Houle, Kristen (Jorge Torres) Talley, and Sean (Ellie) Talley; brothers James (Karen) Houle and Gregory (Laurie) Houle; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; 3 nephews; and a niece.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019