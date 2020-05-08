|
Garyn Pekarski 1951 - 2020
Norwich - Garyn Eugene Pekarski of Norwich, CT passed away on May 2, 2020 after a short illness at Eastside Medical Center, Snellville, GA at the age of 68.
Garyn was born August 4, 1951, in Norwich, the son of the late Eugene N. Pekarski of Brooklyn, NY and Sabina A. (Pendzich) Pekarski of Norwich, CT. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy, as part of the class of 1969. After graduating from high school, Garyn enlisted in the Air Force, serving for four years in Plattsburgh, NY. Following his service in the Air Force, Garyn started his career as a database architect, working for various health insurance companies in the Hartford area, Price Waterhouse, Maryland Department of Transportation, and Lockheed Martin. After his retirement, Garyn found his slice of heaven in the Philippines with his wife Clavelita.
Garyn is survived by his wife, Clavelita Baldomar Pekarski; his son, Michael Pekarski of Griswold; his sister Nilorie Gabrell (Gene) of Lawrenceville, GA; three grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, four nieces, one nephew, one great-niece, and two great-nephews.
Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Services of Lawrenceville, GA are assisting the family with final arrangements. His wife, Clavelita, will hold a remembrance for Garyn upon their return to the Philippines.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2020