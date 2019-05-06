|
Gene C. Bourque 1938 - 2019
Putnam - Gene C. Bourque, 81, of Putnam, CT, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the Westview Health Care facility in Killingly, CT.
He was born in Plainfield, CT on Feb. 18, 1938, a son to the late Gladys E. (Daigneau) and Charles A. Bourque. Gene left High School to become a paratrooper in the United States Army. He worked at Griswold Rubber and Glass Containers. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working his small farm. Gene spent the majority of his life in the Plainfield and Putnam areas.
Gene is survived by his sons Steven (Brenda) Bourque, John (Lori) Bourque; sister Beverly (Merle) Basley; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son Tim Bourque; brothers Raymond and Carl Bourque; and one granddaughter.
Burial service, with military honors will be held within Evergreen Cemetery in Moosup, CT on Sat. May 11, 2019 at 10:00AM. There are no calling hours. Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2019