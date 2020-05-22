|
|
Gene Gene Bruscato 1925 - 2020
Jewett City - Gene Bruscato, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation in Mystic. He was born on December 20, 1925 in Warren, RI. He was the son of the late Charles Bruscato and the late Dora (Lepine) Reed. A veteran of two wars, Gene served admirably in the U.S. Navy during WW II and in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. Gene married Phyllis (Corbett) Bruscato in 1946 in Providence. She predeceased him.
Gene was employed as a pipefitter at Electric Boat, General Dynamics for 33 years. He owned Town and Country Plumbing. Gene was active within the community. He was member of the VFW Post 10004 and American Legion, a town constable of Jewett City, and was a lifetime member of the Jewett City Fire Department and a member of the Griswold Fire Department.
Gene is survived by his sons, Peter Bruscato and wife, Joela of CT, David Bruscato and wife, Denise of NH, and Thomas Bruscato of NC; daughters, Joyce Petrowski and husband, Joe of FL, Linda Lemieux and husband, John of CT, and Melissa Welch and s.o. Craig Zawadzki of CT; sister, Jacqueline Carey of RI; daughter-in-law Nancy Bruscato; two nephews; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. In addition to his spouse, Gene was predeceased by his sons, Butch and Russell Bruscato; grandson, Brian Lemieux; and sister Lorraine Kirkwood of CT.
Visitation and Interment are private for immediate family only. Interment will take place at Pachaug Cemetery with Full Military Honors. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020