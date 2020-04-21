Home

Genevieve J. Chojnacki


1927 - 2020
Genevieve J. Chojnacki Obituary
Genevieve J. Chojnacki 1927 - 2020
Norwich - Genevieve J. Chojnacki 7/3/1927-4/13/2020 Norwich. Genevieve Jeanne Chojnacki was born in Griswold Connecticut, daughter of Stanley and Mary Baron Jedziniak. Genevieve graduated from Griswold High school in 1945. She Married Stephen Chojnacki on 4/3/1948. Stephen passed May 6, 1995. In 1982 Genevieve graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors. After receiving her teaching certificate in English as a second language, she taught in the Norwich public school system. During retirement Genevieve was active in the Rose City Seniors, widowed persons services of New London, the retired senior volunteer program, and several other organizations. Survivors include two sons Richard of Westerly Rhode Island and Paul of Freeport, NY and two grandchildren Joshua and Jake. Genevieve was laid to rest next to Stephen in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Norwich 4/17/2020. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
