Genevieve May Bentley
Genevieve May Bentley 1935 - 2020
North Franklin - Genevieve May Bentley (nee Hunt), 85, passed away May 29, 2020 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. She was born April 9, 1935. She was the loving, devoted wife of the late Harold William Bentley, and mother of the late William Bentley and Jay Bentley. She was the cherished mother of Jill Sullivan and husband Roderick, Daniel Bentley and wife Frances and proud grandmother to Caitlin and fiancé Nik, Tyler, Ethan and wife Paige, Emma and great-grandmother to Kalvin and River. Genevieve was a well-loved member of her community. She worked for the State of CT for over 20 years helping families in need. She was an active member of her senior citizens group in N. Franklin. Gen and her husband Harold of 50 years traveled extensively. She was an avid gardener and a voracious reader. Adored by all who knew her.
Due to the corona virus pandemic, no public funeral service is planned at this time. A gathering to celebrate her life will be planned at a later date at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich, Connecticut. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
