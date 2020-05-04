|
George A MacDonald 1934 - 2020
Myrtle Beach - George Albert MacDonald, 85 of Myrtle Beach South Carolina passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 8th, 2020.
George was born December 10, 1934 in Cambridge Massachusetts.
He graduated Killingly High School in 1952 and completed a post-grad year at Cheshire Academy before attending and graduating from Bryant University. After college George was in the Army for 2 years. George began the G. A. MacDonald Insurance Agency in 1972. Remaining in business for 45 years until 2017. George counted many of his clients as life long friends. A special group of friends who could count on each other thru the years.
During his life George had the timeless quality of quietly helping many people both personally and professionally.
George was predeceased by his mother Lilian C. MacDonald and his father George A. MacDonald Sr and his sister Jean L. Behnken of Woodbury CT, his brother Thomas J. MacDonald and his foster brother Charles A Phillips of Minden, NV.
He is survived by his wife Susan L. MacDonald and his daughter Jesse R. MacDonald of Charlotte, NC and his eldest son James T. MacDonald and his wife Michelle of Hyde Park VT and his son Thomas G. MacDonald and his wife Robin of Boston, MA. George is also survived by his sister Carol F. Mitchell of Dayville, CT and his twin sisters Lynne M MacDonald and her spouse Christine M Smith of Bellevue, NE and Lynda A. Ochsner and her husband Ernie of Aurora, NE. As well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
George was a private person during his life and he will be greatly missed.
He was buried at The Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC and a Celebration of Life Event will be held at a future date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 4 to May 11, 2020