George D. Tedeschi 1929 - 2020

Preston - George David Tedeschi, 91, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020, at Wm. W. Backus Hospital, Norwich, with his beloved wife Wenona by his side.

George was born in Norwich, January 5, 1929, to the late Dominico and Henrietta (Padula) Tedeschi. He attended schools in Norwich, graduating from NFA in 1947. He was very proud of being a member of the NFA football team that won the State Championship in 1945. The NFA football teams in recent years invited George to speak and inspire their teams with stories about that team of years ago.

In 1951 he graduated from Willimantic State Teachers College, now ECSU, earning a degree in Elementary Education. He then earned a master's degree in Elementary Education from UConn.

He was recruited into the Marine Corps by his oldest brother Cosmo and served his country for 14 years; seeing combat during the Korean War. His retiring rank was Captain.

He and Fannie Augusta Coman were married on December 26,1953, in Norwich. George built a home in Preston, where they lived; began their teaching careers and had two children, Wenonah and David.

They later moved to Southern California for new teaching careers and a new life. He taught for 30 years in San Bernardino, Calif., during that time he was honored by being named "Teacher of the Year" in San Bernardino City. He also was president of the Teachers Assoc. of San Bernardino. Fannie passed away in 2000.

After retiring from teaching, George collaborated in developing the Victor Valley Dental Service program in Victor Ville, Calif. School children, senior centers and other adult areas of need were screened and provided free professional dental care. George became the Executive Director, donating all his services; writing a grant to provide a dental service van with two seating compartments for volunteering dentists to perform free care to underserved school children, seniors and adults of nearby towns. Loma Linda University also took part providing students from their dental school to observe practicing dentists. He retired from the program in 2001.

Meeting by coincidence, George and Wenona Marie Crooks of Bozrah, were married in Mendocino, Calif., on November 14, 2001. Their life was very happy together and they traveled world wide a bit and extensively West to East coasts keeping close with both families. George was happy to have so many grandchildren and recently great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Wenona; his daughter Wenonah Lee Tedeschi Archibek (Gene); and son David Sanger Tedeschi (Susan); grandchildren Kendall Evans Birkett (Tom), Kelsey Evans and George David Tedeschi II; great-grandchildren Conner Southern and Bryce Birkett; brothers Anthony (Marion) and Dominic (Judy), Tedeschi; sister Estelle Tedeschi; and sister-in-law Jean Tedeschi; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; five stepchildren and spouses; 14 step-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Ralph, who also was his lifelong best friend, and Cosmo and wife Collette. Grandchildren Paul Tedeschi, Courtney Evans and Daniel Tedeschi.

The family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the A2 and E3 floors of nurses, physicians and staff of Backus Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.

A memorial service for George will be held at Preston City Congregational Church in Preston, on September 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. for his immediate family and friends, limited to 50 people; masks and social distancing are necessary. An additional service will be held at a later date in California, including military honors at the California family's convenience, to be announced in their local newspapers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the NFA Football Program, 305 Broadway Norwich, CT.

The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester, has been entrusted with arrangements.



