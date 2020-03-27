Home

George E. Nacsin Obituary
George E. Nacsin 1930 - 2020
North Franklin - George E. Nacsin, 89, of North Franklin, Conn., died peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was born in Willimantic, Conn., April 15, 1930, to the late Mary (Junior) and Andrew Nacsin. George retired from the automotive industry after 45 years.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and was a devoted Red Sox, Patriots, and UConn Huskies fan.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Gail Adamuska and her husband Philip Troniar of Griswold, Conn., and Joanie Zabka of Dudley, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Nacsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to the or .
At his request, Helen and George will be laid to rest together at a private graveside service.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
