George Edmond Wildowsky 1932 - 2020
Canterbury - George Edmond Wildowsky passed away February 23, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on September 15, 1932 to Henry Andrew and Marie Cloutier Wildowsky.
Born and raised in Norwich, CT he attended Norwich Free Academy High School and went on to serve two years in the Army Reserves.
From a very early age he loved tinkering and building anything with wheels and an engine which continued on throughout his life. He was a master at restoring all sorts of vehicles and farm equipment including Farmall tractors.
Most of his working years were spent as a heavy equipment operator (Union 478) with various companies building everything from roads and bridges on the Connecticut Turnpike to the development of malls and casinos.
But his passion was his farm. He turned heavily wooded acres into beautiful haying fields and lush pastureland for the animals he loved.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Edna Houghton Wildowsky, daughters Diane Wildowsky of New York, NY, Ellen Mann and husband Fred of Charlotte, NC, Cheryl Wildowsky of Norwich, CT, granddaughter Samantha Mann of Charlotte, NC as well as many much loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral and burial are private. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020