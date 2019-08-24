Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
George F. Andrews Sr.

George F. Andrews Sr. Obituary
George F. Andrews Sr. 1928 - 2019
Norwich - George F. Andrews Sr., died peacefully on August 22, 2019, on his 91st birthday. He was born to Joseph and Mary (Lema) Andrews in East Providence, RI. George enlisted in the Army in 1946 and retired in 1968 as a Major. In 1956, he married Carolyn McDole of Pawtucket, RI. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 25. George retired as a claims manager for the Hartford region for Liberty Mutual Insurance.
He is predeceased by his three older brothers, James, Albert and Joseph and sister Florence McWeeney.
George is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn, daughter Kelly Andrews-Babcock and husband Ted and their children Aubrey and Fletcher. His son George Jr and wife Carol and their children George III and Cara. He also leaves his nephew William McWeeney of Amarillo, Texas.
Calling hours will be Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St Norwich, CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown 52 West Town St., Norwich, CT followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
