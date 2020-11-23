George F. Turner 1920 - 2020
Plainfield - George F. Turner, 100, of Moosup, beloved husband of the late Rita (Billington) Turner, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born Oct. 27, 1920, in Brooklyn a son of the late John and Rose Lillian (Marrotte) Turner and had resided in Moosup for most of his life. Mr. Turner was a World War II Army Air Corp veteran. He was employed by Kaman Aerospace for over 25 years, retiring many years ago. He was a member of K of C Council #270 in Moosup. He was a past Grand Knight and State Deputy.
Survivors include a son Jaime Turner; 2 daughters Lynn Anderson and Lisa Mitchell; 5 grandchildren Nancy (Mac) Jakubowski, James (Sarah) Anderson, Brian Anderson, Sarah (Brendan) Davin and Nathan Mitchell, Sr., 6 great-grandchildren and 1 nephew Robert Turner.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in All Hallows Cemetery, Moosup. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Knights of Columbus or the CT. Food Bank. Face masks and social distancing will be required. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com