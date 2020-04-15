|
George H. Adams 1927 - 2020
Punta Gorda, Fla. - George Herbert Adams, age 92, resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., and former resident of Norwich, Conn., died March 26, 2020.
Born December 23, 1927, to Arnold and Helen (Maine) Adams, he was the oldest of five boys.
George was a loving and caring husband and father. He married Maureen LeRoux in January 1949. They had three children, Jo-Ann Adams Chiangi (John), Alan Adams (Carla) and Jeffrey Adams (Rhonda). He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
After his wife passed in 1980, he married Frances LePage who predeceased him.
He served his country in World War II, then later in the Korean War. He owned and operated General Appliance Services for 28 years.
He retired to Saint Petersburg, Fla., where he enjoyed a board member position with his homeowners' association, played shuffleboard and enjoyed snowless winters.
A memorial service will be planned in the future.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020