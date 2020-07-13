George H. Cook 1945 - 2020
Hampton - George Henry Cook, 75, of Hampton, husband of Susan (Turmel) Cook, passed away at home in Hampton on July 8, 2020.
He was the son of the late Eden Chandler Cook and Charlotte Lathrop Cook. George was raised in Windham Center with his siblings, Constance Cook Cadow, the late Janet Cook Clapp, Eden Chandler Cook, Charlotte Cook Rondeau, married to Marcel Rondeau, and his deceased sister Lillian Cook. In addition to his beloved wife of 48 years, he is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great great-nieces and nephews.
George graduated from Windham High School, served in the National Guard, and received further education in horticulture from Guelph University in Canada.
He and Susan also resided on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, for 10 years, where he managed a garden center before moving back to Connecticut. He was the greenhouse manager and co-manager of the nursery division at Holdridge Farm Nursery in Ledyard, for 25 years.
George was an avid gardener, and had a deep appreciation of music from all genres. The first evidence of his musical appreciation occurred from birth when he cooed to the sound of church bells.
He was also a lover of animals, nature and enjoyed good Broadway plays, well produced movies and gifted vocalists, among many other interests, he pursued his family genealogy, which dated back to the earliest settlements.
George loved his family and will be missed by them and his many friends.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
.