George Holmes 1926 - 2019
Melbourne FL. - George Holmes, formerly of Canterbury CT. passed away peacefully surrounded by family. George is now with the love of his life-Lucille. United in marriage May 26, 1951 at St. Paul's Church in Plainfield CT. Married for 62 years before her passing in 2013. George is survived by four daughters: Donna Holmes Breault and husband David, Deborah Holmes Cocavessis and husband George, Diane Holmes Geer and husband Larry of Plainfield CT., Cindy Holmes Lisee and husband Ronald of Lisbon CT. He leaves behind five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, a sister in law: Eleanor Russi. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 26 to July 28, 2019