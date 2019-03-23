|
George Patrick Callaghan 1945 - 2019
Salem - It is with deep sadness that the family of George P. Callaghan, 73, share that George died peacefully at home on March 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with emphysema. He was surrounded by his loving family as always.
George was born November 2, 1945 in New London, CT and grew up in Montville, CT. He lived most of his life in Salem, CT. George leaves behind the love of his life and best friend, Edwina Callaghan, his wife of 47 years. He also leaves behind his devoted sons Kevin Callaghan and wife Meggan, and Shawn Callaghan and wife Jaime, as well as granddaughter Grace and grandson Finn. He shared countless fun times with his cherished sister-in-law Joyce Schultz, niece Janet, and nephew Jason.
George was the son of Ruth and Frank Callaghan of Montville. He is predeceased by his brother Frank Callaghan and sister Patricia Srednicki, as well as his brother-in-law Robert Schultz. He is survived by his brother John Callaghan and wife Diane of Montville and sister Ruth Judd of Norwich. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews who thought of him as their "cool" Uncle.
In his early life George was an expert New England motocross racer and he raced the New England circuit. He enjoyed fishing for largemouth bass and spent several winters fishing the Florida lakes looking for "the big one."
George was at the original Woodstock and spent 3 days enjoying the music and fun with a great group of friends that he cherishes to this day. He was a truck driver, owned his own tattoo shop, and was a union carpenter. He was never bored with life. George loved riding bikes, especially his cherished '81 Harley Shovel Head which he named "The Breeze." He spent many a day "Riding the Breeze" in search of the best bowl of chili around. George then decided every man needs not just one, but two, no three Harleys in their life!
George always had a great joke to share and never repeated the same one twice. He was a member of the Colchester Fish and Game Club and enjoyed stopping in at the club to share a joke or story.
George raised his boys with dirt bikes, fishing, hunting, and his special brand of wisdom. He was very proud of his sons and so happy with the women they married. His grandchildren always put a smile on his face and brought him great joy. He was a wise, easy-going man with a heart of gold who deeply loved his family and pets. He lived life to the fullest and his family is proud that he was part of their lives. If you met George, you certainly would not forget him! As he always said "You gotta play the hand you're dealt", and he definitely played it his way.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate George's life at the Colchester Fish and Game Club on Old Amston Road in Colchester at 12 PM on Saturday March 30, 2019.
Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with George's care.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019