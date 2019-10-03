|
George R. Robbins, Jr. 1947 - 2019
Plainfield - George R. Robbins, Jr. 71, of Plainfield died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. He was born in New London on December 9, 1947 the son of the late George R. and Edna (Domino) Robbins, Sr. George was employed for 37 years as a draftsman at Electric Boat in Groton before retiring. He was married to Noreen (Baxter) Robbins who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Tammy, Shannon and Lisa Robbins, one brother: Donald Robbins and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandson Elijah Robbins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 6th from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10060, 91 Raymond Hill Road, Uncasville. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019