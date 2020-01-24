|
|
George R. Simoneau 1931 - 2020
Lisbon - George R. Simoneau, 88, of Pleasant View Cove, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Davis Place in Danielson, CT.
He was born February 11, 1931, in Norwich, CT, son to the late Phillip and Elizabeth (Powers) Simoneau. On April 16, 1955 he was married to Amelia "Pat" (Shibenski) Simoneau. She survives him.
George honorably served as a U.S. Army Sergeant during the Korean War. He worked for many years as a Principle Engineer at Electric Boat.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Steven Simoneau (Lisa), Joan Simoneau (Tim), Mike Simoneau (Debbie) and Marie Breneman (Joe), eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Simoneau.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, .
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020