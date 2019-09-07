|
George Rizner 1939 - 2019
N. Franklin - George Rizner, 79, died September 4, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. He is survived by his lifelong partner Robert Butler of Franklin, Stephen Travinski of Woodstock,, (husband of the late Linda (Rizner) Travinski, Michael Travinski of Waterbury, George's best buddy. He also leaves his nieces Amanda Rizner, Rachel Huntley, Jaimie Rizner, and cousins Erika Travinski of Woodstock, and Pat Rizner of Dudley. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Rizner and his sister Mary Hattin.
George was born in Southbridge, son of the late George and Winifred (Moore) Rizner and has lived in Connecticut most of his life. He graduated from Stafford High School and UConn. He was a quality control engineer for Combustion Engineering. He enjoyed traveling, and trips to the casino, spending time with family, and his weekly trips to visit Michael.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM September 17, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Union, CT
Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 is directing the arrangements. www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019