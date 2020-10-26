George Stuyniski 1934 - 2020

Plainfield - George L. Stuyniski of Plainfield, passed away at home on October 11, 2020.

He was born April 22, 1934 to Walter & Ann Stuyniski.

George served in the Army in the 1950's. After being discharged, he worked at Kaman Aircraft for 39 years. He loved fishing & hunting.

George is survived by his wife Joyce (Holland); son Scott & his wife Jamie; grandchildren Meghan, Samantha & Cameron; and his brother James (Lucy).

Besides his parents, George was predeceased by his sister Ann Allard & his son Todd (father of his grandchildren).

Due to Covid, burial will be at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store