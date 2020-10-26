1/1
George Stuyniski
George Stuyniski 1934 - 2020
Plainfield - George L. Stuyniski of Plainfield, passed away at home on October 11, 2020.
He was born April 22, 1934 to Walter & Ann Stuyniski.
George served in the Army in the 1950's. After being discharged, he worked at Kaman Aircraft for 39 years. He loved fishing & hunting.
George is survived by his wife Joyce (Holland); son Scott & his wife Jamie; grandchildren Meghan, Samantha & Cameron; and his brother James (Lucy).
Besides his parents, George was predeceased by his sister Ann Allard & his son Todd (father of his grandchildren).
Due to Covid, burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
