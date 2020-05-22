|
Rev. George W. Larkins II 1951 - 2020
Danielson - Danielson – Reverend George W. Larkins II beloved husband of Donna L. (Barcomb) Larkins for 33 years peacefully went home to be with his Lord Jesus Sunday morning May 10, 2020. He was born September 15, 1951 in Willimantic first born of Earl and Mildred (James) Larkins and resided in Brooklyn/Danielson for many years. George attended school at E.O. Smith and graduated from UCONN with a degree in Agricultural Science. He went on to work for the USDA as a federal meat and poultry inspector for 32 years earning many awards for his standard of excellence at his job, After retiring in 2008, George worked at a drug and alcohol rehab center in Putnam and in the same year he started Bible courses. In 2012 George became a licensed minister and in 2018 was ordained with the Assemblies of God. Sharing the word of God whether it was in his home church at Valley Shore AG in Old Saybrook or where ever he was invited was his passion. Through his years as a minister he married several couples and presided over funerals of family and friends very dear to him. He reminisced often about the wonderful memories of Sunday school, men's ministry and youth groups that he and his wife taught. George loved and adored his wife, loved his entire family and always looked forward to spending time with them especially family camping vacations, all the holidays and birthdays. Besides gardening, traveling and woodworking his favorite hobby was kayaking with his son Mark and his "kayaking buddy" Rene Suprenant. One of George's treasured memories was the recent trip to Lake Tahoe, CA with his sons Damian and Mark to visit son Trevor and family who reside there. Besides his wife, George leaves his sons Damian, Trevor (Alexandria) and Mark Larkins, Michael and David (Holly) Bunning and daughter Rebecca Jordan and fiancé Jeff Tatro; and a brother Charles Larkins. Also 8 grandchildren Makenna Larkins , Eric Bunning, Zachary , Tyler Alex and Julie Jordan, Alyson and David Bunning , Jr. and 8 great grandchildren as well a niece and nephew, cousins and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Larkins and sister Joanne Rodriquez. George will always be remembered for his genuine sense of caring, his kind, helpful, loving ways, a good and honorable man who touched and impacted many live. But most of all, he will be remembered as a man who loved God and his family. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date for all of his family and friends.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020