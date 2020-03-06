|
|
Gerald Auger 1931 - 2020
Plainfield - Gerald J. Auger, 88 of Plainfield, CT, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born March 15, 1931 in West Hartford, CT. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to the late Margaret Theresa (Cusson) Auger, she died September 9, 2016.
Gerald was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War. He served on the board of directors for Sacred Heart Church in Wauregan for several years. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. Gerald was a Scoutmaster with the Brooklyn Boy Scouts Troop 44. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and UCONN Girls' basketball fan. He was the owner of Jerry's Barber Shop and enjoyed being a barber for over 60 years.
He leaves his children Steven Auger and his wife Polly of Moosup, CT; the late Richard Auger and his wife Linda of Woodstock, CT; Sandra LaBelle and her husband Mario Palumbo of Brooklyn, CT; Jeanne Wintrow and her husband the late Phillip Wintrow of Dayville, CT; Laurie Ducat and her husband Peter of Sterling, CT; Ronald Auger of Canterbury, CT; Robert Auger of South Burlington, VT; Kenneth Auger and his wife Susan of Sterling, CT; his 19 grandchildren and his 32 great-grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Saint John the Apostle Church, 10 Railroad Ave., Plainfield, CT. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery Wauregan, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Knights of Columbus, 10 Railroad Ave., Plainfield, CT 06374. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020