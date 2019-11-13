|
|
Gerald Bialowas 1945 - 2019
Norwich - Gerald L. Bialowas, age 74, of Norwich, passed away November 12, 2019 at William W. Backus Hospital. He was born to the late Charles and Agnes (Sikorski) Bialowas on January 3rd, 1945. He left this earth to be with his wife, Katharine (Bradley) Bialowas who passed just over a year ago. He was never truly at peace without his Squiggles by his side.
Gerald served his country in the U.S. Army then worked as a financial analyst for Pratt and Whitney for over 30 years and then went on to work at the Mohegan Sun as a dealer and scheduler in the gaming department. He always offered a big smile to all who knew him and answered to either Hoser or BB Eyes. He was an avid drag racer and a huge sports fan. He never missed a big game, watching it with his family. Many refer to Gerry as 'the guy who makes awesome stuff out of toothpicks' or as 'the guy with the big garden.' Both his crafts and his plants he shared with friends, family and the community he loved.
Gerald's quick-wit, warmth and charisma will be missed immensely by those who survive him, his son Eric Bialowas of Norwich, son Sean Bialowas of Pawcatuck, daughter Krista Bialowas of Somerville, brother Charles Bialowas and sister-in-law Dana Bialowas of Orange CA. He will also be sorely missed by son-in-law Frank Malsbenden, Meagan and Michael Keefe and his nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of procession for a 12:00 p.m. graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery, Boswell Ave., Norwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Bialowas family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019