Gerald (Jerry) Peters 1947 - 2020
Medford, OR - Jerry Peters passed away on April 19th at home surrounded by family after a brief illness. Jerry was born in Ashland, Oregon to Jack and Mary Peters. After serving in the Navy he moved to Connecticut. Jerry worked at American Standard in Wauregan, he was a Constable for the town of Pomfret and a fire fighter with the Pomfret Volunteer Fire Dept. He owned "The Fishing Creel" tackle shop. He was the caretaker of the Windham/Tolland county 4-H Camp. Jerry contributed to a few "how to" hunting and fishing books. He placed 2nd in an invitational Bass tournament on Lake O the Cherokee's in Oklahoma.
Jerry returned to Oregon in 1987 and married Patricia (Allen) Reeder in 1988. He was then employed by Hawk Oil from 1991 through 2003, as a station manager for multiple locations in the Rogue Valley. Hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers and target practice shooting were his favorite outdoor recreation hobbies. He also enjoyed woodworking. Jerry had a love of music and was an avid guitar player.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Jack Peters, stepmother Georgia Peters, mother Mary Scofield, stepfather Bill Scofield, and a brother Samuel Scofield. Jerry is survived by his sister Mary Desilets. Also surviving are his wife Patricia Peters, daughters Christine Ryan, Keri Peters, sons Mark Peters, Tony Reeder and Scott Reeder, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog "Charlie"
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 29 to May 10, 2020