Gerald R. Marcheterre 1949 - 2019
Danielson - Gerald Robert Marcheterre, age 69 of Danielson died peacefully on July 14, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born September 8, 1949 in Putnam, CT, son of the late John and Eleanor Marcheterre. He was married to the love of his life Cynthia (Jordan) Marcheterre on July 12, 1969. Jerry worked for The Town of Killingly Highway Department for 32 years but his passion was the fire service. He joined the Danielson Fire Department in November 1969 at the age of 20 after being honorably discharged from the Army. His officer career began as a Lieutenant in 1976 and he continued to rise up the ranks over the next 41 years, eventually becoming an Asst. Chief in 1990. He served in this capacity for 21 years before becoming Chief in 2011. Jerry was highly respected by all the departments in the area. At the end of his term as chief, Jerry continued his service to the community as a Driver in the Danielson Fire Department and Vice President of South Killingly Fire District Board of Directors. He was a member of Killingly Fire Chiefs Association for 44 years, Danielson Fire Department training officer for 33 years, and a member of KB Ambulance Corps. He was the recipient of the Danielson Borough Council "Fireman of the Year" award in 1984, State of Connecticut "Firefighter of the Year" award in 2000, and the "Community Heroes" award in 2017. He held numerous certifications in fire technology and sciences and was also an Emergency Medical Responder for 32 years. He was a wonderful and devoted family-man. He loved spending time camping with his family and friends and immensely enjoyed the company of his wife's daycare families. In addition to his wife of 50 years, Cynthia Marcheterre, Mr. Marcheterre is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Nikki Marcheterre of Brooklyn, daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Tom Rukstela of Brooklyn, his grandson Alec Marcheterre and wife Anna of Orlando, FL, and beloved granddaughter Jordan Rukstela of Brooklyn, sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Henry Dauphinais, brother and sister-in-law Michael and Tracey Marcheterre and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his brother Johnny Marcheterre. He was affectionately known as "cupcake" by his close friends, but he will be forever known as "CHIEF".
Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 9:00AM at the Cornerstone Baptist Church 247 Broad Street Danielson, with burial to follow in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson. Calling hours will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 in Tillinghast Funeral
Home 433 Main Street Danielson from 2-4PM and 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jerry Marcheterre Scholarship fund and sent to Cynthia Marcheterre 267 Westcott Rd Danielson, Ct 06239. The scholarship will assist a high school senior in furthering their career in the Fire/EMS service. Rest easy Chief Marcheterre, we've got it from here.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 15 to July 17, 2019