Gerard A. Leclair 1933 - 2020
Thomaston - Gerard Albert Leclair, 86, of Edgewood Ave., Thomaston, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.
Gerard was the son of the late Joseph A. and Alexandra (Lussier) Leclair and was born in Taftville, CT on November 18, 1933. He attended Sacred Heart School in Taftville, Norwich Free Academy, Mitchell College, and later in life, Waterbury State Technical College.
Gerard was an electrical engineer and after his discharge from the Army in 1956, he worked in a variety of electrical engineering roles prior to retiring in 2005.
Gerard was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church where he was a longstanding member of the choir.
Gerard married Laurette (Dery) of Waterbury, CT and on April 25, 2020, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
In addition to Laurette, Gerard is survived by his five children, Kenneth Leclair and his wife Ellen of Southington; Alan Leclair and his wife Linnea of New Milford; Madeleine Celatka and her husband Bob of Ashland, MA; John Leclair and his wife Kathy of New Milford; and Adrienne Allen and her husband Kye of Enterprise, AL; as well as 13 grandchildren, William, Jennifer, Patrick, Nathan, Emrin, Jillian, David, Michael, Morgan, Justin, Summer Ray, Zack and Wiley; a sister-in-law, Frances LeClair (wife of Normand) of Roseville, CA; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gerard was predeceased by his siblings, The Rev. Lawrence J. Leclair of South Windsor, Normand P. LeClair of California, Arthur Leclair of Taftville, David Leclair of Taftville, and Laurette Duff of Putnam; and his grandson, Peter Celatka of Ashland, MA.
A Mass celebrating Gerard's life will be held in the future at St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, and burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in TN or to the Veterans Administration.
A. Cassidy's Cremation Service has care of Gerard and his family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.