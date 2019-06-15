|
Gerard D. Risavich 1939 - 2019
Canterbury - Gerard D. Risavich, 80, of Canterbury, CT passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT
He was born in Norwich, CT on April 6, 1939, a son to the late Anna V. (Miliauskas) and Alexander J. Risavich. Gerard is survived by his wife Candith J. Amsden-Risavich.
Gerard was a 1957 graduate of Griswold H.S. maintaining a close relationship to many of his classmates. He worked as a manufacturing engineer at Kaman Aerospace for over 40 years before his retirement. He considered Vermont to be his second home. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, and loved the outdoors. He was a talented craftsman, and there was not anything he couldn't fix or build.
In addition to his wife Candy, he is survived by his four daughters Tina (Michael) Ahearn, Debra Geer, Patricia (Tim) Holt, Cheryl (Charles) Eaton; brother Edward (Donna) Risavich; sister Ann Morin; grandchildren Kelsey, Madison, and Michael Ahearn, Kyle Holt, Charles Eaton; numerous nieces, nephews and his best friend Walter Treat.
Gerard is predeceased by his brothers Alexander and Albert Risavich.
There will be a calling hour from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Wednesday June 19th at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road Plainfield, CT. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or go to https://www.alz.org/nca/donate www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 15 to June 17, 2019