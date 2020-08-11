Gerard H. Archambault 1924 - 2020
Norwich - Gerard Henry Archambault, 95, of Trading Cove Circle passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 24, 1924, in Willimantic, the son of Benoit and Adelia (Handfield) Archambault. Gerard attended school at St. Mary's in Willimantic, and Windham Regional Technical High School.
Over the years, he worked at Electro Motive in Willimantic. Later working at Orcamatic, and Thermos both in Norwich, as well as at EB Smith Gift Shop in Willimantic for many years.
Gerard was a member of the U.S. Navy serving in World War II on the USS Donnell earning the WWII Victory Medal, as well as the European Africian Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.
He was an avid UConn Women's basketball fan and loved spending time on the penny machines at Mohegan Sun. There wasn't a John Wayne movie he didn't watch. He had an infectious laugh and loved any time he could spend with his family. He always said, "If you love what you're doing, you'll never work a day in your life."
He was predeceased by his former wife, Arlene (Fay) Archambault, brothers, Alec and Edmund, and sister, Yvonne Roy. Gerard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anne Archambault, his daughter, Pamela Loranger and husband Luke, his son, Andre Archambault and his wife Dianne, granddaughters, Darlene Murphy and husband Doug Murphy Jr., Stephanie and Brianna Archambault, great-grandson, Douglas Murphy III, and great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Murphy-Keplesky and husband David.
He is also survived by his stepchildren, Paul Piezzo and wife Janet, Peggy Belli and husband Edward, JoAnn Hunt and husband Steven, Michael Preble and wife Stephanie, James Preble and wife Lauri. His step-grandchildren, Nick and Joe Piezzo, Jamie Belli and Erick Jimenez, Dylan Belli and wife Kaela, Thomas, Cory his wife Sara, and Christopher Hunt, Michael Jr. and Brittany Preble, and Alex and Andrew Preble, step-great-grandchildren, Mason, and Angelica Jimenez and Holden Belli.
A calling hour will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:45 am to 10:45 a.m. at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff Street, Norwich. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St., Norwich. Monsignor Henry Archambault will be the officiant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Norwich.
