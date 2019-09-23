|
|
Gerard L. Trudeau, Jr. 1937 - 2019
Griswold - Gerard L. Trudeau, Jr., 82, of Shetucket Turnpike passed away September 19, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT.
He was born January 1, 1937 in Westerly, RI son to the late Gerard L. and Arlene (Roode) Trudeau, Jr. On October 25, 1974 he was married to Joan E. (Sweet) Trudeau. She survives him.
Gerard worked for many places and retired as a truck driver for the Town of Griswold.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children Gary Trudeau, Jerry Trudeau, Wayne Trudeau, Kim Meardy, Glenda White and Shirlene Nordgren, his brothers Harland Trudeau and Paul Trudeau, sisters Tina Pedemonte and Theresa Abbott, stepchildren Pam Menard, Eileen Kuuttila, Jouko Kuuttila, Lori Kuuttila, Eric Kuuttila and Glen Credit, 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Charlie, Robert and David Trudeau.
Calling hours will be held Thursday September 26, 2016 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A graveside service will immediately follow at the St. Thomas Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019