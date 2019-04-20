|
Gertrude Kotkofski Wisnieski DIED - 2019
Norwich - Gertrude Kotkofski Wisnieski, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the William W. Backus Hospital at the age of 106.
Gertrude was born in Lynn, MA to Isadore and Madeline (Morris) Kotkofski. She spent her early years in Providence, RI and moved to CT after her marriage to Joseph Wisnieski on Sept. 5, 1932. She was his loving wife for over 75 years. Together, they loved to travel and enjoyed dancing.
She is survived by her daughters; Dorothy Gravel of Norwich and Joan Driscoll of Franklin, her grandchildren; David Driscoll of Franklin and Cynthia Schneider of Stonington, and great-grandchildren; Christian & Joshua Schneider of Stonington. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers and 2 sisters, all of RI.
She was a long time member of the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich.
A special thank you to Teresa Zyjewska for the excellent care given to our mother for many years.
A Calling Hour will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from noon to 1pm at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT with procession to a Mass of Christian Burial at The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Av., Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick's School or the Cathedral at 211 Broadway, Norwich, CT, 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019