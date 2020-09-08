Gertrude M. Chviek 1932 - 2020
Canterbury - Gertrude M. Chviek, 88, beloved wife of the late Edward W. Chviek, Sr. passed away September 3, 2020. She was born June 25, 1932 in Norwich a daughter of the late Romeo and Alexina (Lavallee) Morin and had lived Wauregan for many years. She was last employed by Delta Rubber and was a member of the Canterbury Senior Citizens. She leaves 3 sons and daughters in law Edward W. and Roz Chviek, Jr; Stanley and Sharon Chviek, Steven and Laura Chviek; 2 daughters and sons in law Robin and Richard Sevigney, Laurie and Charles Hagberg. 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers Wilfred "Sonny" Morin, Roger Morin and Romeo "Pitt" Morin, Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held outside at 132 Mason Rd. Brooklyn, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Hartford Health Care at Home, 34 Ledgebrook Dr. Mansfield, CT. 06250.