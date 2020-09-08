1/1
Gertrude M. Chviek
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude M. Chviek 1932 - 2020
Canterbury - Gertrude M. Chviek, 88, beloved wife of the late Edward W. Chviek, Sr. passed away September 3, 2020. She was born June 25, 1932 in Norwich a daughter of the late Romeo and Alexina (Lavallee) Morin and had lived Wauregan for many years. She was last employed by Delta Rubber and was a member of the Canterbury Senior Citizens. She leaves 3 sons and daughters in law Edward W. and Roz Chviek, Jr; Stanley and Sharon Chviek, Steven and Laura Chviek; 2 daughters and sons in law Robin and Richard Sevigney, Laurie and Charles Hagberg. 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers Wilfred "Sonny" Morin, Roger Morin and Romeo "Pitt" Morin, Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held outside at 132 Mason Rd. Brooklyn, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Hartford Health Care at Home, 34 Ledgebrook Dr. Mansfield, CT. 06250. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved