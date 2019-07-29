Home

Gervaise T. (Gerry) Gauvin 1927 - 2019
Plainfield - Gervaise T. (Gerry) Gauvin 92, of Plainfield and formerly of Taftville died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Colonial Health & Rehab Center in Plainfield. Gerry was born in Taftville on March 24, 1927 the daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (St. George) St. George. She was employed as a machine operate at the former King-Seely Thermos Co. in Taftville for twenty years and also worked at the former M&M Pizza in Taftville before retiring. On February 8, 1947 she married Apollinaire (Jerry) Gauvin at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville who died on July 8, 1996. She is survived by three sons: Raymond Gauvin of Spencer, MA, Alan Gauvin and Gary Gauvin both of Plainfield, one daughter: Bonnie Gauvin of Plainfield, sister Jeannine Lamothe of Groton, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Paul and Andrew Gauvin, one daughter Janet Bruscato and brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Wednesday, July 31st from 6-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ct Chapter, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 29 to July 31, 2019
