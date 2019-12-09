|
Gladys V. Cone 1940 - 2019
Canterbury - Gladys V. Cone, age 79, passed away peacefully at Backus Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Norwich, CT, a daughter to the late Robert G. Baker and Ethel M Baker (Perkins). Gladys is predeceased by her husband John R. Cone. They were married on November 8, 1958.
Gladys was a loving wife, dedicated mother and homemaker. She loved caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family; picnicking outside by the pool during the summer and playing cards or games while reminiscing on weekends and holidays.
Gladys is survived by her daughters Kathleen Cone and husband John Theroux, Laurie Suntheimer and husband Thomas, Karen Rodas and husband Jeff, Dawn Anderson and husband Robert, Allison Cone and Heidi Howard; grandchildren Brandon Rodas, Danielle Ralston, Tina Suntheimer, Ethan and Abigail Howard; great grandchildren Jack Topping, Olive Ralston, Amelia Ralston, and Rhiannon Rodas; sisters Ruth Rezendes, Ethel Turner, Sandy Baker-Furr, Alice Baker, Mary Burt, and Penny Braun; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gladys is predeceased by her daughter Lisa Cone; brother Robert G. Baker, Jr.; sisters Edith Baker Reed and Helen Martin and son-in law Robert Howard Jr.
There will be calling hours from 5-7PM on Wednesday, December 11 at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home located at 490 Voluntown Road in Jewett City. Interment at Carey Cemetery in Canterbury will be private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019