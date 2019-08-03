|
|
Glen M. Tatro 1978 - 2019
Killingly - Glen M. Tatro 41, passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2019. He was born April 8, 1978 in Norwich a son of Glynth M. and Nancy (Dean) Tatro. Glen grew up in Plainfield and had resided in Killingly for many years. He graduated from Ellis Tech as an Electrician. Glen was a Master Electrician and is currently co-owner of T&S Homes. He is a member of the Jacques Cartier Club and was a friend of the Central Cycle Club. He was an avid boater and jet skier on Pachaug Pond. Glen enjoyed riding his Harley and also restoring classic Mopar cars, including his 1972 Duster. He was very dedicated to his family and friends. Besides his parents he leaves 3 sons Brady J. Tatro, Andrew Tatro and Brandon Tatro; his paternal grandparents Glynth and Marilyn Tatro; a brother Ryan D. Tatro; 2 sisters Katie M. Birmingham and Sasha M. Diederich; a sister-in-law Mary Tatro; two brother-in-laws Jim Diederich and Ryan Birmingham; 7 nieces and nephews Madison, Lacey, Cole , Rowan, Wade , Rosalie and Rouletta; and a granddaughter Anna. Also aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting hours are Saturday (8-10-19) from 1-4 PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a depression research or awareness foundation of your choice. www.doughertybrosfuneral home.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019