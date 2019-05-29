Glenn "Drifty" Dumas 1962 - 2019

Putnam - Glenn "Drifty" Dumas, 57, of Arthur St., died peacefully at home on Tuesday May 28, 2019. For 28 years he was the loving husband and soul mate of Donna (Waterhouse) Dumas. Born in Putnam, he was the son of Ernest Harvey Dumas and the late Theresa (Sarette) Dumas.

Glenn owned and operated Thompson Tool, located in N. Grosvenordale for 12 years. He worked as a tool maker for Whitcraft and other machine shops over the years. He took pride in the work he created.

Glenn was an active member and permittee for the Thompson Rod and Gun Club and an active member of Valley Springs Sportsman's Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed golfing, boating and riding his motorcycle. He especially loved taking cruises through the Caribbean with his wife Donna. A favorite destination of his was Aruba.

Glenn was a most generous and charitable man, who would provide his DJ services to any good cause. He also enjoyed coaching basketball for the youth of the community. Glenn was known to always be smiling, a "happy go lucky" guy.

Glenn is survived by two sons, Michael Hart of Danielson and Timothy Hart and his wife Ashley of Chaplin; two brothers, Ronald Dumas and wife Donna of FL., Arthur Dumas and wife Audra of CO.; two sisters, Diane DiVincenzo and husband Richard of Putnam, Joyce Dumas and partner George Tsirogianis of MA; two grandchildren, Nora Anderson and Anson Hart; many nieces and nephews; many friends at the Thompson Rod and Gun Club.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Glenn's family from 5:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. with a service held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. A celebration of his life will take place June 9th at 1:00 pm at the Thompson Rod and Gun.

Memorial donations may be made to or the Thompson Rod & Gun Kids Fishing Derby. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2019