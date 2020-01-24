Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Glennis J. LaRose


1937 - 2020
Glennis J. LaRose Obituary
Glennis J. LaRose 1937 - 2020
Plainfield - Glennis J. LaRose, 82, of Moosup, beloved wife of the late Ernest LaRose passed away Jan. 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Brooklyn, a daughter of the late Clarence and Muriel (Dixon) Morgan and resided in Central Village for many years.
Mrs. LaRose attended the Church of the Nazarene in Danielson. Glennis took pride in having her home filled with love, seasonal decorations and treasured mementos. She cherished her family, taking immense joy in family traditions and celebrations, especially with her grandchildren. With dignity, grace and perseverance, Glennis fought a long battle with ovarian cancer. She leaves 3 daughters Sharon Richmond of Plainfield, Heidi Gardner of Canterbury, Becky Roy and husband Jeffrey of Plainfield; 5 grandchildren Jennifer, Amanda, Cameron, and Walter and wife Elizabeth; a sister in law Lenora LaRose; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 sisters and 1 brother.
The funeral will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene on Westcott Rd., Danielson. Burial will follow in All Hallows Cemetery, Moosup.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Church of the Nazarene.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
