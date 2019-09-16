|
|
Glenyth M. Tatro, Sr. 1935 - 2019
Baltic - Glenyth M. Tatro Sr. 84, entered eternal rest on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at home in Baltic, CT. He was born in Ashuelot N.H. on June 28, 1935 to the late Earl and Edythe Tatro. He married the love of his life, Marilyn T. (Tarbox) Tatro on June 30, 1956, who survives him. Glen & Marilyn enjoyed living in Gulf Breeze Florida, and attended St. Jude Thaddeus Church, returning to CT in February. He was a wonderful, loving, funny, sensitive man, whom everyone loved upon meeting him. He will be greatly missed and remembered with love by his children and their partners Glenyth & Nancy Tatro, Jr., Darlyn & Christopher Jasinski, Renee Genereux & Peter Bolstridge, Seraph & Blake Wise, Kerstan & Natalie Tatro, Michelle Tatro, Debra Mullen, Ann Marie & Paul Segerstrom, Karol & Herb Rose, Courtney and Mike Rowe, and son-in-law Raymond Genereux. Grandchildren Ryan (Mary) Tatro, Katie (Ryan) Birmingham, Sasha (Jim) Diederich, Kimberly (Joseph) Topalis, Justin (Desiree L'heureux) Genereux, Trevor (Jess) Genereux, Kristy (Bill) Covey, Gabrielle Wise, Anna Foxworth, Trystan Tatro, Faith Ellis, Peyton Tatro, Sophia Tatro, Christopher Lucarelli, Mary, Brian, & David Rose, Guy & Jonathan Swinyer, Glenyth Rowe, and predeceased by his beloved grandson Glen Tatro; Great-grandchildren Madison, Lacey, Drew, Brandon, Brady, Cole, Rowan, Rosalie, Wade, Rouletta, Kaleb, Zach, Joe, Ellis, Llewyn, Zachary, Zeta, special loved children Trevor, Mykayla, Aiden, Jordan, Ted, Rayne, Brielle and Tina (deceased). Twin sister Gertrude Ridley, sister Joanne Miner. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters Earl, Robert, Geraldine, Joyce, and in-laws Lawrence and Geraldine Tarbox, and numerous extended family and friends.
A celebration of life mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Occum, CT. on Friday Sept. 20, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., meeting directly at church. There are no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.The Guillot Funeral Home has been entrusted with care of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019