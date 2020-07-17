Gloria E. Connor 1947 - 2020

Norwich - Gloria E. Connor, 73, of Norwich died July 9, 2020, at Hartford Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born in Norwich, March 25, 1947, the daughter of the late John and Fannie (Blanchard) Mizger.

Gloria was last employed as a Graphic Designer at The Norwich Bulletin for 40 years before retiring.

She was married to James B. Connor who survives her. Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, James B. Connor Jr. and family; and one daughter, Jacqueline Wheeler and family.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



