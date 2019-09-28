|
Gloria Jean Howard 1951 - 2019
Woodstock - On August 26, 2019, Gloria Jean Howard, 68, formerly of Woodstock, CT, departed this earth after a long illness. She is now reunited with her beloved husband John Howard who passed away on December 18, 2014. She was born on February 27, 1951 to the late Emil and Madeline Morin. Gloria graduated from Putnam Catholic Academy in 1969 and went on to Eastern CT State University to earn a degree in elementary education in 1973. She was employed by the Killingly School System for 35 years at Killingly Central School. Gloria was an excellent teacher and was highly respected by both her colleagues and students. She and her husband, John especially loved volunteering for the Daily Bread in Putnam, and the Tommy Toy Fund for many years. Gloria leaves a brother Emile and wife Brenda of Brooklyn as well as a niece Ashley Nicholosi and husband Daniel and their children. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. James Church, Danielson. Donations in her name can be made to the Daily Bread 53 Grove Street Putnam, CT 06260. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019