Gloria M. Fish 1937 - 2019
Plainfield - Gloria M. (Card) Fish, 82, of Toper Road, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday. She was born in Stonington, CT on May 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Gladys (Lee) Card and Harold Card. She is predeceased by her husband Gerald T. Fish, to whom she was married on January 11, 1954 and with whom she enjoyed 52 years.
was employed by the federal government at SUPSHIP in Groton, CT for many years. She was an avid hiker and traveler, who enjoyed a great adventure with her family and friends. Her happiest stories were of trips with her children and grandchildren, as well as the bus trips she took with her sisters and friends.
is survived by her sons Thomas and his wife Susan, Terrance and his wife Cheryl, Richard and his partner Laurie Bruno, Tracy and his wife Doreen, and David and his wife Julie, along with two daughters Cathy Castleberry and her husband Shawn and Kelly Desnoyers. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to this, she is survived by her sisters Iva Lawrence and Jean Payette, and predeceased by her brothers Raymond, Arthur, and Jack.
A calling hour will be Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9 to 10 AM at the Cummings Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St Norwich, CT with a service to follow at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019