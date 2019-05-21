Home

Gloria R. (Bissonnette) Chabot

Gloria R. (Bissonnette) Chabot Obituary
Gloria R. (Bissonnette) Chabot 1936 - 2019
Danielson - Gloria R. (Bissonnette) Chabot, 82, of Danielson, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Putnam on July 29, 1936. Wife of the late Raymond R. Chabot.
She worked as an assembler at Acme Cotton in Dayville, for 25 years. Gloria loved dancing with the 50's plus and loved spending time with her family especially family reunions.
She leaves her children Mishelle Lema Gallagher of Waterford, Robin Chabot Genovese and her husband John Michael of Waterford, grandchildren Nico Plikus and his Fiancée Sarah Greene of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kassidy and Tiffany Gallagher of Waterford, Cody Rummel, sister Doris Gardner of East Hartford and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four siblings and a granddaughter Jillian.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 (Noon) at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, Florida 34110. Share memory at gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 21 to May 23, 2019
