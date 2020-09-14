Gloria Trombley 1942 - 2020

Norwich - Gloria Trombley went home to Jesus on September 10, 2020 at age 78. She passed away battling Covid-19.

She was born to Irene and Albert Trombley on March 13,1942. Gloria was a strong believer in the Lord. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing to her family. She could light up a room with her presence and loved playing her guitar.

Gloria leaves behind her children and spouses Teddy, Michael and Eva, Joseph and Wendy, and Danny Wetherby; two sisters Linda Gummo and Wendy Trombley and several grandchildren along with extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Harold O. Wetherby Jr. along with her four brothers She will be so very missed.



