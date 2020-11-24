Gordon Barr 1934 - 2020
Griswold - Gordon "Buck" Barr, 86, passed away November 19, 2020, in Griswold, surrounded by his loving family.
Gordon was born November 17, 1934, in Griswold, to the late Leon and Estelle (Shorey) Barr. He married the love of his life, Lorraine (Millette) at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City on November 21, 1953.
Gordon was the Griswold Highway Dept. foreman for many years before moving to Maine with Lorraine to own and operate the Yankee Traveler Motel in Warren, Maine.
After retirement, Gordon and Lorraine moved back to the Griswold area to be with family.
He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine, brothers Wayne, Lee, and Richard, sisters Delores "Pat" (Trudeau), and Nancy (Brackett). He is survived by his brothers Dennis, and Glenn, sons Gordon "Joey", and Lee, daughters Cindy (Wheeler), and Tammy (Henn) in addition to many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours, a service will be held at the Pachaug Cemetery on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11 am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings or masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gordon's memory can be made to your local food bank.
Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
.