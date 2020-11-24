1/1
Gordon Barr
1934 - 2020
Griswold - Gordon "Buck" Barr, 86, passed away November 19, 2020, in Griswold, surrounded by his loving family.
Gordon was born November 17, 1934, in Griswold, to the late Leon and Estelle (Shorey) Barr. He married the love of his life, Lorraine (Millette) at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City on November 21, 1953.
Gordon was the Griswold Highway Dept. foreman for many years before moving to Maine with Lorraine to own and operate the Yankee Traveler Motel in Warren, Maine.
After retirement, Gordon and Lorraine moved back to the Griswold area to be with family.
He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine, brothers Wayne, Lee, and Richard, sisters Delores "Pat" (Trudeau), and Nancy (Brackett). He is survived by his brothers Dennis, and Glenn, sons Gordon "Joey", and Lee, daughters Cindy (Wheeler), and Tammy (Henn) in addition to many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours, a service will be held at the Pachaug Cemetery on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11 am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings or masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gordon's memory can be made to your local food bank.
Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
11:00 AM
Pachaug Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 24, 2020
To all of Bucky's family, our sincerest condolences. Bucky was a great man and a wonderful friend, always with a smile or joke. We loved him very much and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Robin & Mike Millovitsch
Friend
November 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deb Buttacavoli
Friend
November 23, 2020
My condolences to the family of Gordon Barr. Bucky and Lorraine were two of my oldest and closest friends and i have fond memories of the times we spent together.
Howard Rose
Friend
