Gordon L. DeFosse 1943 - 2019
Plainfield - Gordon L. DeFosse (75) of Plainfield passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Gordon was born on July 11, 1943 in Central Village to the late Margaret and Louis DeFosse. He was the youngest of four children. Gordon attended H. H. Ellis Tech and joined the Air Force in 1962. In 1966, he left his last duty location at Clinton Sherman AFB in Oklahoma and returned to Plainfield. Gordon joined the Plainfield Police Department in 1976, where he will be remembered by many as the D.A.R.E. officer and having the first K-9 unit; he retired in 1999. Gordon loved boating, motorcycle riding, and he was also a pilot.
Gordon is survived by his children, Sheila Dudek, Bryan DeFosse (Sally) and Michael DeFosse (Kathryn). Grandchildren, Samantha Sylvestre (Richard), Colin Dudek, Taylor Dudek, Liam DeFosse, Braxton DeFosse and Asher DeFosse, Great-Grandchildren, Aubrielle, Mason and Cole Sylvestre. Sister, Janice Poirier and predeceased by brothers, Roger and Richard DeFosse.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 from 1:00- 4:00 pm at Music Lady Cafe, Moosup.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Plainfield Police Department-K9 Fund Attention: Chief of Police 210 Norwich Rd, Plainfield CT, 06374
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019