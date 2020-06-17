Grace Arabic
Plainfield - Grace T. Arabic, 93, beloved wife of the late Stanley Arabic passed away June 9, 2020. She was born June 18, 1926 in Plainfield a daughter of the late Leo and Bertha (Vezina) Fournier and was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Arabic was employed by the former Pervel Industries for 16 years, retiring in 1978. She was a communicant of St. John the Apostle Church. She leaves a son Stanley Arabic; a brother Raymond Fournier and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, 06/22/2020 at 10:30AM in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
