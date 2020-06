Grace Arabic 1926 - 2020Plainfield - Grace T. Arabic, 93, beloved wife of the late Stanley Arabic passed away June 9, 2020. She was born June 18, 1926 in Plainfield a daughter of the late Leo and Bertha (Vezina) Fournier and was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Arabic was employed by the former Pervel Industries for 16 years, retiring in 1978. She was a communicant of St. John the Apostle Church. She leaves a son Stanley Arabic; a brother Raymond Fournier and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, 06/22/2020 at 10:30AM in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com